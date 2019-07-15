Special Summer Nights event to be celebrated at Mystic Aquarium for military families

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Happening on Monday, the Special Summer Nights event will be dedicated to a holiday celebration for military families.

Mystic Aquarium will be celebrating Christmas in July. They will be giving each family a fun night before their loved ones head out to sea.

The event Monday night is free to U.S. Military vets, active duty members, and up to four of their family members.

For more information, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.