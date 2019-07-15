1  of  3
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: CT Congresswoman DeLauro visiting migrant holding center in Florida 2 sent to hospital after car striking pedestrian, rollover accident: Fire officials Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

Special Summer Nights event to be celebrated at Mystic Aquarium for military families

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Happening on Monday, the Special Summer Nights event will be dedicated to a holiday celebration for military families.

Mystic Aquarium will be celebrating Christmas in July. They will be giving each family a fun night before their loved ones head out to sea.

The event Monday night is free to U.S. Military vets, active duty members, and up to four of their family members.

For more information, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss