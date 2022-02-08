Spectators accused of making racist remarks during Ledyard High School basketball game

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Spectators at a Ledyard High School basketball game are accused of making racist remarks towards players during the game, according to the Ledyard Superintendent.

Ledyard High School hosted an ECC basketball contest with Bacon Academy on Saturday evening. Superintendent Jason Hartling said several adult spectators with the visiting team ‘exhibited unacceptable behaviors that are not aligned with our values or expectations.’

It was reported by school officials that after repeated warnings, Ledyard School administration escorted one adult spectator from the facility.

During the investigation by school officials, it was learned that at the end of the game, additional spectators acted in a belligerent manner and others made statements of a racist nature.

“Ledyard Public Schools will not tolerate behaviors that denigrate our students, staff or families. Belligerent behavior and racist statements have no place in our community. We will continue to investigate and those identified will be notified that they are banned from Ledyard Public Schools facilities and are not welcome,” Hartling said in a statement.

Ledyard police were called to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the students, staff and spectators. No arrests have been made at this time.