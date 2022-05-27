(WTNH) – Splash pads and sprinkler parks across the state are beginning to open as temperatures begin to rise. As summer begins, splash pads in towns open for families and children to cool off.
Here is a list of splash pad parks across the state:
New Haven County:
Lighthouse Point Park Splashpad
2 Lighthouse Rd., New Haven
Cosey Beach Splashpad
Cosey Beach Rd., East Haven
Meriden Splashpad at City Park
117 Park Ave., Meriden
Villano Park Splashpad
260 Mill Rock Rd., Hamden
Eastern CT:
Owen Bell Park
580 Hartford Pike, Dayville
Ocean Beach Park
98 Neptune Ave., New London
Colchester Recreational Complex
297 Old Hebron Rd., Colchester
Lauter Park
625 Jackson St., Willimantic
The Dinosaur Place
1650 Hartford-New London Tpke., Montville
Hartford County:
Colt Park Splash Pad
106 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford
Keney Park Splash Pad
280 Tower Ave., Hartford
Hyland Park
391 New Britain Ave., Hartford
Pope Park
30 Pope Park Dr., Hartford
Goodwin Park
1192 Maple Ave., Hartford
Rockwell Park
238 Jacobs St., Bristol
Cotton Hollow Preserve
493 Hopewell Rd., South Glastonbury
Willow Street Park
43 Willow St., New Britain
Elizabeth Berner Pool
Norton Park, 197 South Washington Park, Plainville
Memorial Park
Woodruff Street, Southington
Chesley Park
95 Wildwood St., New Britain
Fairfield County:
Kenosia Park
Christopher Columbus Ave., Danbury
Rogers Park
Memorial Dr., Danbury
Highland Avenue Splashpad
Highland Ave., Danbury
Scalzi Park
97 Bridge St., Stamford
Indian Ledge Park
Indian Ledge Park Rd., Trumbull
Longbrook Park
103 Glendale Rd., Stratford
Lake Mohegan
960 Morehouse Hwy., Fairfield
Devon’s Place
295 West Ave., Norwalk
Beardsley Park Splashpad
1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport
Seaside Park
1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport
Alice Street Park Splashpad
1 Alice St., Bridgeport
Columbus School Splashpad
275 George St., Bridgeport
Curiale School Splashpad
189 Wood Ave., Bridgeport
Ellsworth Park Splashpad
58 Ellsworth St., Bridgeport
Johnson Oak Park Splashpad
55 Hewitt St., Bridgeport
Luiz Munoz Marin School Splashpad
475 Helen St., Bridgeport
Newfield Park Splashpad
104 Eagle St., Bridgeport
Nob Hill Park Splashpad
115 Virginia Ave., Bridgeport
Park City Magnet School Splashpad
1526 Chopsey Hill Rd., Bridgeport
Puglio Park Splashpad
3531 Madison Ave., Bridgeport
Success Park Splashpad
303 Grandfield Ave., Bridgeport
Washington Park Splashpad
475 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport
Went Field Park Splashpad
401 Hanover St., Bridgeport