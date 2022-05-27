(WTNH) – Splash pads and sprinkler parks across the state are beginning to open as temperatures begin to rise. As summer begins, splash pads in towns open for families and children to cool off.

Here is a list of splash pad parks across the state:

New Haven County:

Lighthouse Point Park Splashpad

2 Lighthouse Rd., New Haven

Cosey Beach Splashpad

Cosey Beach Rd., East Haven

Meriden Splashpad at City Park

117 Park Ave., Meriden

Villano Park Splashpad

260 Mill Rock Rd., Hamden

Eastern CT:

Owen Bell Park

580 Hartford Pike, Dayville

Ocean Beach Park

98 Neptune Ave., New London

Colchester Recreational Complex

297 Old Hebron Rd., Colchester

Lauter Park

625 Jackson St., Willimantic

The Dinosaur Place

1650 Hartford-New London Tpke., Montville

Hartford County:

Colt Park Splash Pad

106 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford

Keney Park Splash Pad

280 Tower Ave., Hartford

Hyland Park

391 New Britain Ave., Hartford

Pope Park

30 Pope Park Dr., Hartford

Goodwin Park

1192 Maple Ave., Hartford

Rockwell Park

238 Jacobs St., Bristol

Cotton Hollow Preserve

493 Hopewell Rd., South Glastonbury

Willow Street Park

43 Willow St., New Britain

Elizabeth Berner Pool

Norton Park, 197 South Washington Park, Plainville

Memorial Park

Woodruff Street, Southington

Chesley Park

95 Wildwood St., New Britain

Fairfield County:

Kenosia Park

Christopher Columbus Ave., Danbury

Rogers Park

Memorial Dr., Danbury

Highland Avenue Splashpad

Highland Ave., Danbury

Scalzi Park

97 Bridge St., Stamford

Indian Ledge Park

Indian Ledge Park Rd., Trumbull

Longbrook Park

103 Glendale Rd., Stratford

Lake Mohegan

960 Morehouse Hwy., Fairfield

Devon’s Place

295 West Ave., Norwalk

Beardsley Park Splashpad

1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport

Seaside Park

1 Barnum Dyke, Bridgeport

Alice Street Park Splashpad

1 Alice St., Bridgeport

Columbus School Splashpad

275 George St., Bridgeport

Curiale School Splashpad

189 Wood Ave., Bridgeport

Ellsworth Park Splashpad

58 Ellsworth St., Bridgeport

Johnson Oak Park Splashpad

55 Hewitt St., Bridgeport

Luiz Munoz Marin School Splashpad

475 Helen St., Bridgeport

Newfield Park Splashpad

104 Eagle St., Bridgeport

Nob Hill Park Splashpad

115 Virginia Ave., Bridgeport

Park City Magnet School Splashpad

1526 Chopsey Hill Rd., Bridgeport

Puglio Park Splashpad

3531 Madison Ave., Bridgeport

Success Park Splashpad

303 Grandfield Ave., Bridgeport

Washington Park Splashpad

475 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport

Went Field Park Splashpad

401 Hanover St., Bridgeport