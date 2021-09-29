Sports betting set to begin at CT casinos on Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sports betting is allowed to begin at Connecticut’s two casinos on Thursday.

The Department of Consumer Protection announced on Wednesday that all appropriate licenses have been issued for on-reservation betting to begin at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun.

A Mohegan Sun spokesperson confirmed to News 8 they will kick off online gambling at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with an event at the Sports & Arrow sports bar inside the casino.

Other locations will have to wait until Oct. 7 to kick off online betting. The casinos are allowed to go live early because they’re on sovereign land, so they can start placing bets in person earlier.

The Connecticut Lottery is aiming to roll out retail and online sports betting next week.