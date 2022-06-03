(WTNH) – On Friday in Connecticut and across the nation, there was a call for action to end gun violence and honor the thousands of lives lost. Firearms are now the leading cause of death for American children and teens, according to the CDC.

Late Friday morning, Governor Ned Lamont joined a ceremony to honor those victims and demand change.

There have been 233 mass shootings since the beginning of the year. The message on Friday was that people should feel safe going to a hospital, school, and even grocery stores.

The national Wear Orange movement was inspired by friends of a 15-year-old Chicago high school student killed by gunfire in 2013. She died one week after performing at President Barak Obama’s second inauguration. Her death drew a national spotlight.

On Friday, St. Francis Hospital trauma surgeons stood with community activists and Lamont to say enough is enough.

Lamont was asked whether he had changed his mind from last week about calling a special session to clamp down on ghost guns. He said the votes haven’t changed.

Here is a breakdown of the gun laws passed in Connecticut (source: State Senate Research Team – via Sen. Will Haskell):

Banned ghost guns, bump stocks, and automatic weapons like AR-15s

Required safe storage of firearms in homes and unattended vehicles

Raised the age to 21 to possess a handgun or rifle with a magazine capacity of over five rounds

Implemented and strengthened “Red Flag” laws to allow police to remove firearms from the home of an individual who poses a risk to themselves or others

Made it a criminal offense for a parent to allow their minor child to access a firearm

Required gun purchasers to undergo an extensive background check and complete training

Banned high capacity gun magazines

Invested over $50 million in school security

Dedicated tens of millions for expanded access to mental healthcare

Invested millions to help secure places of worship through competitive grants

Ensured weapons can be removed via a temporary restraining order

Established a gun violence intervention and prevention program

It’s unlikely those weapons made before 2019 will be dealt with.

