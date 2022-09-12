KENSINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A milestone for a local Catholic school. St. Paul School in Kensington is celebrating its 65th anniversary.

The doors opened to students for the first time on September 3, 1958, with just a few grades. Now, it’s much bigger with close to 260 students.

The look of the building has also changed a lot since then. What were once cramped classrooms have been transformed into high-tech spaces equipped with smart technology. What has stayed the same are the pillars on which the schools were founded: faith, learning, and service.

“I feel like I am with family when I come to school. The hallways, classrooms, and offices are familiar faces,” said Elijah, an 8th-grade student.

The St. Paul family says they are thankful for the last 65 years and hoping for many more.