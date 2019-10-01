St. Vincent’s is first Fairfield County hospital to join Hartford HealthCare

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare added St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport its list of facilities on Tuesday.

This addition brings Hartford HealthCare to more than 24,000 employees at over 350 locations statewide.

“This is a historic day for St. Vincent’s, Hartford HealthCare and all the residents in the communities that we serve,” said Jeffrey A. Flaks, president and chief executive officer. “Together we are dedicated to creating more ways for people to get and stay healthy — to live their healthiest lives through quality, compassion and greater access across our entire system of care.”

St. Vincent’s has more than 3,500 associates, a multi-specialty provider group and Special Needs Services. This makes it Hartford HealthCare’s second largest hospital.

According to President of Hartford HealthCare’s new Fairfield Region Vincent DiBattista, the organization anticipates a future in Fairfield County.