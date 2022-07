STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police responded to a fatal crash in Stafford that killed the driver after skidding off road, police say.

The vehicle was driving south on Furnace Road when the operator lost control. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident. It is unknown what caused the driver to lose control.

Troop C responded to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.