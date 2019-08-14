Stamford man pledges for peace in walk from New York to Boston

(WTNH) — A Stamford man is walking from New York to Boston spreading his message for peace.

Al Forte started his walk in the big apple earlier this month. He’s walking ten miles a day on his way to Boston staying in motels along the way. Forte passed through the New Haven area yesterday. He hopes to be in Boston early next month.

“I believe if we all prayed for peace, we’d have peace. Peace in ourselves, peace in our families, neighborhoods, cities, countries, and the world,” Forte says.

This is not his first walk for peace. Forte walked from New York to Chicago in 2008.

