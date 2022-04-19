STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stamford police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead.

Police said on April 13 just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Tresser Boulevard at Washington Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified as 52-year-old Ronald Molina from Stamford, was crossing Tresser Blvd. when he was struck by a car.

Molina was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police said the car involved is described as a gray Acura. It was located a short time later by officers not far from the scene of the crash. Police said the license plates had been removed and the driver was not located. Stamford police said the suspect that was believed to have been driving the car was identified but is not currently cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-977-4712.