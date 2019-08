The silver alert has been resolved.

Original: A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old Stamford man who was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, 78-year-old Ivan Rios-Gutierrez has been reported missing since Saturday.

Rios-Gutierrez is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he stands around 5’7″ and weighs approximately 163 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stamford police by calling 203-977-4921.