Stamford police arrest third suspect in assault at Taco Daddy

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stamford police made three arrests in an assault that occurred at Taco Daddy in May.

On May 30, Stamford police responded to the restaurant Taco Daddy on Towne Street.

It was reported that a victim was followed into the men’s bathroom by three male suspects who proceeded to beat the victim. The victim fell to the floor, where the suspects continued to strike and kick the victim in the head, according to police.

Police reported that during the attack, a handgun was discharged, and the bullet struck the bathroom wall. No one was hit by gunfire.

Before police could arrive, the suspects and victim left the scene.

On Tuesday, police arrested 23-year-old Parish Rowel of Stamford. Previously arrested were 27-year-old Shyquinn Dix of Stamford and 26-year-old Jordan Fields of Norwalk.

All three suspects were charged with conspiracy and criminal attempt at first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

All three were given $500,000 bonds.

Police said this is not believed to be a random attack.