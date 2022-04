(WTNH) – There is an exciting event this Saturday in New Haven involving a former “Saturday Night Live” comedian entertaining for a good cause.

The event supports a non-profit called New Reach, which helps to keep vulnerable families from becoming homeless.

News 8’s Lisa Carberg will be emceeing the event, which features comedian Jim Breuer.

Kellyann Day, New Reach CEO, is previewing the event. For more information, click here.

Watch the video above for the full interview.