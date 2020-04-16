Stanley Black & Decker in New Britain working to power respirator with Ford, 3M

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stanley Black & Decker in New Britain will collaborate with Ford and 3M on a portable battery for their Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR) for healthcare professionals.

Stanley Black & Decker will work with the companies to supply a DEWALT portable battery for Ford’s respirators that will protect those on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients. The respirators have a hood and face shield with a high-efficiency filter system that provides clean air supply for up to 8 hours.

Ford and 3M expedited the development of a new PAPR design that helps address the shortage of critical respirator equipment. Through that, an opportunity arose to leverage our scale and expertise to build an innovative solution to power the design. We’re committed to doing our part as a corporate citizen to contain the spread of the virus. The tireless efforts of our engineering and production teams will help our partners ensure they can manufacture these PAPRs and get them into the hands of healthcare workers as soon as possible. We’re proud to collaborate on such an important and impactful project. Frank Mannarino, President, Power Tools Group at Stanley Black & Decker

Sketch detailing the PAPR design, including how the DEWALT battery system integrates into the respirator. (Image from Ford)

Stanley Black & Decker created a COVID-19 Community Response Task Force to use their global supply chain and manufacturing to help fight the pandemic.

Throughout this unprecedented period, we remain focused on our key priorities of ensuring the safety and health of our employees, while at the same time continuing to serve our customers and managing our financial strength, and doing our part to help communities and governments mitigate the effects of the virus. This project is a small example of how we’re bringing our global supply chain, breakthrough innovations, and our purpose – For Those Who Make the World – to life during the pandemic. We’re dedicated to helping those on the frontline who are putting their lives at risk to help others. Jim Loree, Stanley Black & Decker President & CEO

The respirator is expected to meet National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) protocol to respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency. It’s anticipated the respirator be approved by the end of April.