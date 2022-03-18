NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – The weather is certainly cooperating on Friday for the official start to the golf season at New Britain’s Stanley Golf Course.

Mayor Erin Stewart was among those teeing it up and taking their first swings of the season. Stewart even brought her daughter along.

“Because of people wanting to be outside during the pandemic, golf courses and especially municipal golf courses really took off. We never shut down, we never closed, we were busy as ever before and we’re standing to probably have our busiest season yet here at Stanley, so we’re really excited and hope people come and support the course,” Stewart said.

As we roll into spring this weekend, plenty of public courses will be opening around Connecticut very soon.