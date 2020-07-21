Starbucks barista spit in officers’ drinks, New Jersey police say

PARK RIDGE, N.J. – A New Jersey Starbucks barista faces multiple charges after he allegedly spit in the drinks of law enforcement officers.

Park Ridge police arrested 21-year-old Kevin A. Trejo, of Westwood, on charges of subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid; knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee, knowing it was ordered by a law enforcement officer; and creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition.

The arrest followed a tip that Trejo was allegedly tampering with orders made by officers, according to a Park Ridge Police Department news release.

It’s not yet clear how many times Trejo allegedly spit in the beverages.

A company spokesperson told the Bergen Record that Trejo is no longer a Starbucks employee.

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Colligan called the allegations outrageous, saying in a statement, “Every time I think we as a society hit bottom, there is a new incident. Officers risk their lives daily, it shouldn’t be while getting coffee.”