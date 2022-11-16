(WTNH) – It’s that time of the year! Starbucks Reusable Red Cup Giveaway is returning!

For the 5th year in a row, Starbucks customers will be able to celebrate holiday cheer with a free reusable cup on November 17.

Here’s what you need to know:

Customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage on November 17 will receive a free limited-edition reusable red cup.

This year’s cup features a white ornament design with a celebratory message for the 25th anniversary of red cups.

The free, reusable cup is available however customers order their beverage, including online, at the store or through Starbucks delivery.

Customers who bring their reusable cup back to Starbucks will receive a $0.10 discount on their order.

The cups are at participating stores across the country and in Connecticut while supplies last.