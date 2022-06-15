HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut’s tax on diesel fuel will increase by 9 cents per gallon on July 1, the Department of Revenue Services said Wednesday.

The current diesel fuel tax is 40.1 cents and will now increase to 49.2 cents.

A letter from Commissioner of Revenue Services Mark Boughton was sent to lawmakers Wednesday to notify them of the increase that will remain in effect until June 30, 2023.

“In accordance with this statutory obligation, I am hereby notifying you that, effective July 1, 2022, the tax rate on diesel fuel will be 49.2 cents per gallon. As you are aware, this will remain in effect until June 30, 2023,” Boughton wrote.

Last week, Boughton told News 8 that part of that rate is variable driven by the price of wholesale diesel fuel, which has gone up over the past year.

“You have to remember that Connecticut does not have a highway use tax or highway use fee for in-state trucking companies or those small delivery companies nor do we have tolls,” Boughton said.

