State announces ParkConneCT Program to provide transportation to state parks, beaches

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is offering free rides to various state parks and beaches.

The ParkConneCT Program will run through Labor Day weekend.

The program aims to provide safe and reliable transportation within a 10-minute walk to Hammonasset Beach, Silver Sands, Bluff Point, Fort Trumbull, and Sleeping Giant State Parks.

The Silver Sands Shuttle, Madison Shuttle, and Clinton Trolley operate fare-free 7 days a week through Labor Day. All other public buses statewide will operate without collecting fares on Saturdays and Sundays.

Head to DEEP’s website for more information.