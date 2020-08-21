State applies to FEMA for supplemental unemployment benefits

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Governor Lamont announced Friday that the state submitted an application to FEMA for a temporary $300 weekly wage supplement to existing unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Lamont says, “(the program) will add $300 to a claimant’s existing weekly benefit for as long as federal funds are available and help fill the hole left when the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program expired on July 26.”

“It is important to remember that this is only a temporary backstop,” continued the governor. “It’s imperative that the Trump administration reach an agreement with Congress on comprehensive legislation that provides stable and long-term funding to supplement weekly unemployment benefits.”

According to the release from the state, the program requires states to establish a new process for claimants to access the FEMA funding. New unemployment claimants and existing state and extended benefits claimants will be required to self-certify that they are eligible under the federal guidelines. Existing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants have already self-certified.

The additional benefit will be retroactive to the claim week beginning July 26, and will also be available for claim weeks beginning August 2, and August 9.

Applicants must self-certify they are unemployed due to COVID-19. Eligibility includes:

Recipients of at least $100 per week of any of the following benefits for the week they are seeking unemployment benefits;

Claimants receiving unemployment compensation including state and federal workers and former service members as well as those receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Extended Benefits, or High Extended Benefits;

Anyone who qualified for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation;

Claimants receiving Short-Time Compensation; and

Workers with a Trade Readjustment Allowance.

If the state’s application is approved by the federal government, FEMA will transfer the funding to the Connecticut Department of Labor, which will then disburse to eligible claimants.

According to the release from the governor’s office, the agency expects to disburse the funds in mid-September and expects about 250,000 claimants to be eligible for the federal benefit.