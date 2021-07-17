State COVID-19 positivity rate hovers above one percent, health professionals discuss why

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. U.S. health officials say Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a potentially dangerous neurological reaction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, July 12 that it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WTNH) — For the first time in almost two months, Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is hovering above one percent. It has been that way for the last few days.

Doctors attribute the increase to three things — the unvaccinated, people no longer wearing masks and the Delta variant.

As of Friday, there are 87 cases of the Delta variant and the state’s positivity rate is at 1.26 percent.

Doctors say there is still a strong push to get people vaccinated — targeting the 30 and up group.

Health professionals say while most people who’ve been vaccinated have received two shots, there are some people who have not gotten that second one.

“We have four individuals who passed away from COVID-19, I think over the last 72 hours individuals who were not vaccinated,” said Keith Grant, an infectious disease expert at Hartford Healthcare.

“One of the things we know about the Delta variant is that our vaccines are really good after two shots, after one shot, unlike the 90, 95 percent protection that we’re getting with the two shots, it’s really only about 15 to 30 percent for that particular variant,” said Magna Dias, a Yale Medicine pediatrician.

“The White House and I think president Biden made a strong statement that there’s a pandemic that’s with highest prevalence in a group that’s not vaccinated and that’s concerning for me right now,” Grant said.

Today, the president also blamed social media platforms for spreading misinformation about COVID and the vaccines.

The surgeon general also warned that misinformation is a “serious threat to public health.”