European travel could be on the horizon this summer for those fully vaccinated

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– Could European travel be on the horizon as early as this summer? An official for the European Union says that could be the case but only for fully vaccinated Americans.

A quick look at the board shows all domestic travel at Bradley International Airport Monday morning. But that could change come summer. If you’re eager to travel you’ll need to be vaccinated first.

A senior EU official told the New York Times on Sunday that fully vaccinated American tourists will be able to visit the European Union over the summer, saying the U.S. is on track to reach herd immunity (vaccinating some 70 percent of the population) by mid-June.

Keep in mind, this comes at the same time the State Department added U.S. neighbors Mexico and Canada to the “Do not travel” list.

After more than a year of lockdown, many people are eager to travel for leisure. But the CDC still says travel – both international or domestic – still poses risks of infection.

There are 27 member states in the EU. The official told the Times all 27 would accept fully vaccinated travelers.

News 8 reached out to Bradley International to ask if there’s any word on international flights being added back here at Bradley.