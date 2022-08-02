(WTNH) – State education and public health officials are set to reveal back-to-school health guidance on Tuesday morning.

Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, and other officials will announce details for back-to-school guidance.

The guidance will provide school districts with recommendations, tools, and strategies that can be used to keep students and staff safe amid COVID-19.

The announcement is set to take place in Hartford at 11:30 a.m.

