State employees could receive cash for budget saving ideas

How state money can be better spent will soon mean financial incentives for state employees.

Governor Lamont signed a bill creating a “rewards program” for workers who suggest state savings of more than $10,000. Those savings ideas can earn an employee between $500 – $10,000!

The law takes effect on October 1st.

