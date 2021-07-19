State funding allocating millions to remediate blighted farmland

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – Seventeen acres of blighted farmland in Rocky Hill will soon be remediated thanks to a new round of state funding.

The Straska Farm is one of the 31 blighted farms preparing for a much-needed makeover.

The state is allocating some $19 million to get the job done.

As far as the eye can see, there are blighted farmlands in much need of development. On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont’s office is announcing the Brownfield Grant and how it will be used.

Of that $19 million, $838,000 will be used to complete the environmental assessment, demolition and remediation of 15 to 17 acres of farmland at the Rocky Hill location.

“It’s good for the environment, good for our communities, and for our tax rolls,” said Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

“I’m pleased to tell you that we have three local farmers actively working here. As you can see, it’s absolutely stunning, but there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Lisa Marotta, Rocky Hill mayor.

A $128,000 grant will also be used to construct a barn for a variety of agricultural education activities.

Officials say they expect to break ground on this project in about two years.