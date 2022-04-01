HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Consumers with an eagle eye may see a reduction at the pump beginning Friday. The state is suspending the 25-cent excise tax.

The law requires that retailers reduce their price per gallon by the amount of the excise tax — 25 cents. This saves the average family about $50.

Chris Charnysh was filling up at a gas station in Hartford after commuting from Southington.

“Are you happy to see that it’s below $4 today,” News 8’s Jodi Latina asked. “Absolutely. Absolutely. It’s a refreshing change,” Charnysh said.

With the gas tax holiday prices at the pump are going down. Prices were $3.99 per gallon in Hartford and $3.83 per gallon in Wethersfield at Cumberland Farms for members, ten cents more for non-members.

At a Noble Gas Station near the state Capitol, it was $3.94 if you pay with a credit card and $3.88 with cash.

“Hopefully we can keep it under four bucks a gallon and help everybody in the state. We don’t deserve to pay. You know, it’s just, you know, the inflation is pretty crazy,” said Charnysh.

Brenda Lucas drives to Hartford from Willimantic every day.

“Last week, it was like in the thirties to fill my tank up, you know, the high thirties, and I haven’t gotten gas. And so hopefully it’s gone down. They’ve taken off the taxes,” Lucas said.

For station owners it’s complicated. They paid for higher price gas weeks ago and that fuel could still be in the underground storage tanks. Add to that rolling volatility in the market.

Mike Fox, the Executive Director of the Gasoline and Automotive Dealers of America, is concerned for members.

“Here’s the biggest problem. What if we go down 25 cents on Friday but prices go up 25-cents on Saturday. Who’s going to get the blame? Retailers,” Fox said.

Any gas station suspected of price gouging during this gas tax holiday will be subject to Unfair Trade Practices. Attorney General William Tong said, “There’s a variety of reasons why prices go up or go down and there may be reasons why, and they are not connected to the 25 cents per gallon.” This is why the Attorney General will investigate.

There’s an online complaint form to submit reports. Consumer protection unit investigators from the AG’s office take it from there.



Friday morning, a bipartisan bill was signed to commemorate cutting the gas tax, signaling more tax relief beyond gas is around the corner.

State Sen. Paul Formica, a Republican from East Lyme, says their work at the Capitol is not done. “To continue to provide relief for CT families suffering from increasing inflation, which the high cost of goods is affecting everything, but a boon to CT’s budget.”

State Rep. Sean Scanlon, a Democrat from Guilford and chair of the Finance Committee, says there is room in the budget. “We hear you and we are going to do something about it,” he said.

This gas tax holiday will cost the state $90 million, free bus rides through June will cost the state $8 million, and an upcoming sales tax-free week Beginning April 10th will cost $3 million. In all, $101 million of consumer relief.