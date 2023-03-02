HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting young people excited about careers in construction.

This week is the 75th Annual Connecticut Home and Remodeling Show.



The event is organized by the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut, about 150 students, parents, and teachers were in attendance.

“Workforce development is one of the key issues we have in this state. So this event picks up momentum every year and we see the increase in the excitement surrounding it. So we plan to continue it and there’s always a need for students and we’re doubling back on our efforts for workforce development. It’s critical for the state of Connecticut,” said George Ugalde, former chairman of the National Association of Home Builders.

The event also featured lectures from industry workers about their experiences and career paths.