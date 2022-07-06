(WTNH) – The state’s 40-year-old computer system that handles unemployment claims has been updated. After a bog down at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is now launching “ReEmployCT.”

Governor Ned Lamont says it’s part of his initiative to modernize state computer systems and make them more user-friendly.

“I think we are making your lives a little easier. I’d like to think making it a lot faster for our customers, in this case, for folks who desperately need that unemployment, and to make that run more smoothly, more efficiently, and a little less cost for everybody,” Lamont said.

The new system was switched on Tuesday at noon. There have been a few complaints on social media from users talking about bugs and delays.

Connecticut is one of a number of states using the system, which Lamont calls a money saver.

