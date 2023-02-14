HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The people of Connecticut are working to break the cycle of abusive relationships during teen dating violence awareness month.

State leaders, advocates, and survivors are teaming up to raise awareness about the issue.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 12 teens experience physical dating violence.

Interval House, Connecticut’s largest agency dedicated to ending domestic violence is introducing new initiatives this month.

The initiatives include interactive toolkits and education outreach for the younger generations they serve but most importantly they want to help spread the message that it’s time to break the cycle.

“You are not alone. Despite how lonely it feels to be in an abusive relationship, please reach out to your friends, parents, or even strangers if you’re worried about your safety,” said Sophia, a survivor of teen violence.

Among the advocates at Tuesday’s event were News 8’s Joe Furey, Dennis House and Rich Coppola, who are members of Men Make a Difference, Men Against Domestic Violence, founded by interval house.

If you or someone you know needs help you can find out more about interval house and it’s resources here.