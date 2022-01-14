State leaders announcing over $500 million in bridge funding for the state

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State leaders are set to announce millions of dollars in bridge funding for the state.

On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont along with U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will be in Windsor to announce the state has received $561.4 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for bridge repairs, upgrades, and replacements.

The funding was made available through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

In Connecticut, there ate 248 bridges considered to be in ‘poor condition,’ according to FHWA.

