HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Protecting some of the most vulnerable kids. Advocates are seeking to raise awareness about what they describe as a growing anti-trans and anti-gay sentiment.

There are 145 pieces of proposed legislation this calendar year at the statehouses across the state. Advocates say it is an attack on gay and trans kids and students say they are vulnerable, to begin with.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined advocates at the Hartford Gay & Lesbian Health Collective. It’s a place that supports trans youth and young members of the LGBTQ community. The group says they are being targeted in states like Florida that have passed proposals like the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“These kids have done absolutely nothing to deserve this targeted bullying from adults with power. These kids don’t threaten anybody, they’re just kids like everybody else,” Murphy said.

They say legislation like this is creating a surge in anti-LGBTQ sentiment. Murphy is calling on the Education and Justice departments to do more to protect the rights of LGBTQ students. He wants a uniform policy to ensure school districts are preventing targeted bullying of LGBTQ kids.

“We’re doing better than a lot of other places, but we still have more to do. We don’t pass laws that prevent teachers from saying the word gay, but we don’t prevent the administration from bullying those same teachers into silence. We don’t pass laws that make it illegal to support your trans children, but we do put them on three-year lists for any kind of medical attention,” said Mel Cordner, Founder, and Director of Q Plus.

Advocates say this is a vulnerable population, to begin with. An estimated 40 percent of trans people attempt suicide.