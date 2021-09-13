State leaders checked in on women-owned businesses which were awarded money during the pandemic

(WTNH) – State leaders are checking in on women-owned businesses that were awarded money from their Women’s Business Development Council’s Equity Match Grant Program.

The program was started during the pandemic to provide cash to women who were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz visited Nala’s Kitchen on Monday. The head chef of the weekly meal delivery service says she used the money for marketing and now business is booming.

“Because of all the different marketing strategies we have increased, it was a trickle. We started at 20 percent, but now we’re at a 75 percent increase,” said Executive Chef Rebecca Tuinei, Nala’s Kitchen.

To date, more than a half-million dollars have been awarded to more than 50 women-owned small businesses throughout the state. There is another round of applications being accepted.

Women business owners can apply through September 28.