State leaders discussing enhancement of the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit

Lawmakers urge families to claim earned income tax credit

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont will be discussing the enhancement of the state’s earned income tax credit on Wednesday afternoon.

At noon, Lamont, Senator Martin Looney, and other advocates will be discussing the recent announcement about economic payments to CT residents who received the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020.

The assistance will provide needed support to low-to-moderate income working individuals and families burdened by COVID-19.

