Family of missing New Canaan mother releases new statement 90 days after disappearance
State leaders working to reach compromise over paid family medical leave bill

by: WTNH.com staff

Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz plans to meet with the governor and other leaders on Friday to see if a compromise can be reached on the proposed paid family leave program.

Leaders in the House are still deciding whether to hold a vote on the bill. It passed the State Senate Wednesday night.

Governor Ned Lamont is threatening to veto it.

