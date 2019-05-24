State leaders working to reach compromise over paid family medical leave bill

Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz plans to meet with the governor and other leaders on Friday to see if a compromise can be reached on the proposed paid family leave program.

Leaders in the House are still deciding whether to hold a vote on the bill. It passed the State Senate Wednesday night.

Governor Ned Lamont is threatening to veto it.

