State looking into giving incentives for getting vaccinated

(WTNH) — All adults nationwide are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, but mass vaccination sites are closing in states like Florida, Georgia and Texas.

Since supply is starting to outweigh demand, will the same thing happen in Connecticut? In a word, yes!

Although, it hasn’t taken state leaders by surprise. Governor Ned Lamont and Department of Public Health acting-Commissioner Deidre Gifford have been predicting this could happen by late April. So, his administration is getting creative.

Giving businesses incentives to get their employees vaccinated, and even bringing vaccines to job sites.

“Free lunch, time off, gift cards, raffles. I was just told that Sacred Heart is doing a raffle. You go in if you get vaccinated you’re eligible for the raffle, you get an iPad. These are the type of interesting things that are gonna make a difference,” said Gov. Lamont.

“There’s been that kind of the normal gift cards and bonuses for employees as they get vaccinated. Paid time off for when you do get the shot, and or maybe the day after in case you have any lasting effects,” said Chris Dipentima, President & CEO-CBIA.

Also in place is federal paid leave tax credit for businesses and non-profits up to 500 employees.

We asked the governor if he is considering shutting mass vaccination sites like some other states.

“I hope not,” he says.