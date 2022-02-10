HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – We’ve heard about businesses closing their doors during the pandemic, but what about people who got inspired by businesses of passion.

During Black History Month, state and local officials gathered in Hartford’s north end on Thursday morning to highlight black-owned businesses doing just that.

A space for creatives in Hartford’s north end was non-existent pre-pandemic but is now manifested.

“Highlighting Black creatives in our area. Often Hartford seems to overlook what makes it beautiful, specifically the Caribbean and Puerto Ricans diaspora here and the culture,” said Elijah Hilliman, Co-owner of Semilla Café.

Elijah Hilliman studied the coffee industry in Seattle before opening Semilla Café. The 27-year-old grew up in Hartford’s north end, which is the same community his business now serves.

“Through our coffee, through events that we host, and also through the vendors that we choose to work with,” Hilliman said.

The Main Street café was a stop on Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s Black History Month tour on Thursday.

“Almost 70 cents of every dollar that you spend in a business like this beautiful coffee shop will stay right in the community. It will pay employees, food and services, and support families that are right here. We just want people to support locally owned, minority-owned businesses all year round, but in the meantime, I have just had the best cup of coffee at this great spot,” Bysiewicz said.

The State of Connecticut has allocated up to a million dollars a year to support minority-owned businesses through Small Business Express grants. Vendors like Josephine Joiner of Juicy J Juice Bar are grateful the pandemic inspired people like Hilliman to take a leap of faith.

“So, when you create a space like this and then you have healthy juices and the coffee, the tea, the pastries they sell here. It’s just a great environment for people to talk,” Joiner said.

