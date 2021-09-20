State officials share tips on how to stay safe around the tracks during Rail Safety Week

(WTNH) – Monday kicked off Rail Safety Week and state officials shared tips on how to stay safe around the tracks.

Over the last three years, there has been 33 train versus pedestrian crashes and 24 people died.

During this week, they want to encourage everyone to pay attention at rail crossings to prevent crashes.

“This week is about raising awareness about safety around railroad tracks. It’s about saving lives and we’re doing our part to make tracks and trains safe, but we need everyone on board to help reduce crashes and collisions, injuries, and fatalities on or near railroad tracks,” said Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

Connecticut’s federal delegation in Washington is fighting for more funding in the bipartisan infrastructure bill to make rail crossings safer for everyone.