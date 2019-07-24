State parks closed due to poor water quality

(WTNH) – The Connecticut DEEP Water Monitoring Program closed several state parks for failing to meet the state’s water quality standards.

These parks are Gay City State Park, Mashamoquet Brook State Park, Pachaug State Forest, Stratton Brook State Park and Wadsworth Falls State Park.

According to DEEP, water samples from the parks’ swimming areas are collected and analyzed for indicator bacteria, which is used by officials to evaluate potential contamination in the water from fecal material from either humans or animals. A survey of sanitary conditions is conducted as well.

Visit DEEP’s official website for additional information and updates on closures.