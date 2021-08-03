State PD need help in identifying motorcycle driver who evaded crash in Waterford

CREDIT: CT State Police

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are looking to identify a person accused of leaving the scene of a multi-car accident in Waterford.

Officials said on July 30 around 4:50 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a multi-car accident near exit 82.

A motorcycle, which police say was operated by a dark-skinned Hispanic man, rear-ended a car, which was stopped in traffic due to an unrelated car accident.

The unidentified driver evaded the scene and was last seen in the area of Route 85 in Waterford. The motorcycle was uninsured and unregistered.

Anyone with information as to the owner of the motorcycle is asked to contact state police at 860-848-6500.

