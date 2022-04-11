GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have made an arrest in a Griswold armed robbery that took place at a gas station in March, after an extensive investigation.

On March 14, at 4:52 a.m. an unknown male entered a Petro Max gas station in Griswold and committed an armed robbery. The suspect used a black mask to conceal his face and displayed a black handgun. The robber demanded money from the clerk, took the cash and fled the area in a gold sedan with no plates, according to state police.

After an extensive investigation by the Troop E Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the Statewide Narcotics Task Force and Bureau of Special Investigations, police were able to identify the suspect.

The suspect was identified as Michael J. Riegel, 30. Riegel was arrested by a warrant for charges of robbery in the first degree and larceny in the second degree, according to police. Riegel was arrested at Norwich Superior Court, where he was transferred by the Bridgeport Correctional Center where he is facing additional unrelated charges.

Mugshot of Michael J. Riegel (Inage provided by Connecticut State Police)

Riegel was held on a $150,000 bond.

He was was presented in court the same day he was arrested on April, 5.