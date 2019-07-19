State Police: Arrest warrant for driver involved in fatal 2018 crash during Hamden police pursuit

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There is now an arrest warrant for the driver involved a chase with Hamden police that ended with a fatal crash last August in New Haven, according to state police.

Brandon Shealy is wanted in connection with the crash. Shealy was critically injured. His passenger, 24-year-old Jarelle Gibbs, died in the crash.

The circumstances of the chase and crash remain under investigation. Hamden police are conducting an internal investigation into the actions of the officers involved.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.