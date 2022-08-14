MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east of Exit 4 Saturday night.

Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the center lane ahead of the trooper.

Police say the trooper was responding to an accident on I-84 eastbound in the area of Exit 32 with a report of an active threat with a weapon.

As the state police cruiser was passing a Toyota Sienna, the Toyota changed lanes from the center lane into the right lane.

Contact was made between the front driver side of the state police cruiser and the rear passenger side of the Toyota.

There were no injuries reported at the scene, according to officials. State police say enforcement action was taken against the operator of the Toyota for Failure To Maintain A Lane.