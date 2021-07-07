State Police: Good Samaritan assisting disabled vehicle struck by passing car on I-84 East in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Good Samaritan helping someone with a disabled vehicle along Interstate-84 East was struck and killed by a passing car Tuesday evening.

State Police said they were called to I-84 Eastbound near the Exit 28 on-ramp at around 6:30 p.m.

State Police said Andy Azab, 62, of Oakville, was standing in the travel portion of the highway while trying to help at a previous crash scene, where a vehicle became disabled on the left side of the highway.

A passing Nissan Altima driving in the left lane struck Azab. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured and refused medical treatment, troopers said. The Altima sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has information is asked to call Trooper John Wilson at 860-534-1098.