State police identify man killed in crash on I-84 eastbound in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – State police have identified the person killed in a crash on I-84 eastbound in Manchester on Wednesday morning.

State police said just before 10 a.m., a car was traveling on I-84 eastbound just west of the Exit 62 off ramp in the HOV lane. Officials said for an unknown reason, the driver went onto the grass median and hit a concrete bridge support.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Michael Burns of Ellington, was brought to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.