NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You can expect to see busy roads and airports throughout New England as the unofficial start to summer kicks off over Memorial Day weekend.

“People are traveling, travel is coming back, and it does set the tone for the rest of the summer,” said Fran Mayko, spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

Mayko said approximately two million New Englanders are expected to travel this weekend. Of those, 1.7 million are expected to drive.

“It’s the convenience of going somewhere quickly in a limited time and coming back quickly,” she said.

Mayko said travel is up this year not only because the pandemic is over, but also because gas prices are much less expensive now than they were at this time last year.

“Gas prices are a dollar or so less than this time last year, so that’s why people are driving,” she said.

“It’s been four hours already in the car, and four more hours to go. Traffic through Fairfield was just ridiculous,” said Sean Sullivan, who spent Thursday traveling from New York City to Vermont with his family.

Jak Krieger drove from Philadelphia to Massachusetts Thursday and said traffic was far worse than usual ahead of the holiday weekend.

“Ever since the George Washington Bridge it’s been stop and go, bumper-to-bumper every couple seconds,” he said.

State police said troopers will conduct additional DUI checkpoints from May 25 to May 29.

With so many people on the roads, Connecticut State Police are increasing the number of troopers on patrol and have two DUI checkpoints planned.

One is scheduled for Thursday night at Exit 3 off Interstate 91 in New Haven, and another Saturday night at the Exit 18 off ramp in Waterbury.

“If anybody is driving through those areas, troopers working those checkpoints will have a conversation with them. They’ll see what their demeanor is, see if they’ve been drinking or using cannabis,” said Sgt. Christine Jeltema of the Connecticut State Police.

State police will also conduct roving DUI patrols in all 11 troop areas.

Last Memorial Day weekend, state police responded to 6,448 calls for service, 547 calls for assistance and 359 crashes. According to state police, troopers made 37 DUI arrests and 10 people were killed in crashes over the 2022 holiday weekend.

“The purpose of us having these extra patrols and DUI stops is to get those people off the roadways. If you can get them off the roadway, it prevents us from having to respond to a fatality,” Jeltema said.