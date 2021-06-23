State Police investigate crash that killed 18-year-old, injured two others on Route 9

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are investigating a crash on Route 9 in Middletown that killed one teenager and seriously injured two others Tuesday evening.

Troopers say the vehicle was traveling north in the left lane on Route 9 between exits 11 and 12. For an undetermined reason, the vehicle veered from the left lane toward the right shoulder, state police say, entering the grassy area of the roadway and striking a tree.

The vehicle overturned after colliding with the tree and came to rest on its side, sustaining heavy damage.

Police say the driver, 18-year-old Amil Phillip of Middletown, was pronounced dead on the scene by Middletown Fire personnel.

The front and rear passengers, both 18 years old, sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries. Police say both passengers were transported to Hartford Hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains active and is currently under investigation.