SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Major crime detectives are investigating a Southbury robbery and assault that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Southbury police said they received a 911 call from a female stating that she had been approached by two males in the roadway who requested she call 911 for them.

Responding officers discovered one of the males was suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. The injured male was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

State Police Western District Major Crime Detectives learned that the victims had been working construction at a residence on Bucks Hill Road in Southbury when two men allegedly entered the home, one armed with a firearm and the other armed with a knife.

The victims reported that they were restrained, assaulted, and robbed by the men, state police said.

Detectives determined the suspects are known to one of the victims. Police believe the robbery and assault was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

State police shared they are actively investigating the crime, but no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Troop A, at 203-267-2200.