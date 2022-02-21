TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a deadly accident that occurred on Route 25 in Trumbull on Sunday evening.

State police said just after 9 p.m., a car was traveling southbound on Route 25 north of exit 9 when it lost control and struck a tree off the roadway.

The driver of the car, identified as Domingo Gutierrez, 44, of Bethel, was brought to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Trooper Baker at Troop G in Bridgeport.