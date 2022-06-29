GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Goshen on Wednesday morning.

State police said around 5:45 a.m., troopers responded to the area of 161 North Street for the report of a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

Investigation revealed a car was traveling northbound on Route 63 and was in the process of making a left turn into a driveway on North Street when a motorcycle struck the rear of the car.

The operator of the motorcycle, who was identified as 28-year-old Travis Raymond of Torrington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.